A few months ago I went into a rabbithole of reading and research on the poet Thomas Lux. He’s best known for his great poem Refrigerator, 1957, which I’d come across a few times. After revisiting it again recently, thanks to a Poetry Unbound podcast episode, I wanted to see what else he had going on.

Amid my digging, I came across a page on The Atlantic’s website with a recording of Lux reading his poem “Lucky,” from their April 2001 issue. But it wouldn’t play: the audio file was in the long-deprecated RealAudio format. I tried to throw the file into the nearly omnivorous VLC media player, but even VLC wouldn’t play it. The webpage itself for “Lucky”—a .htm URL!—is broken and looks abandoned.

A broken webpage

I soon realized that The Atlantic hosted hundreds of such archival pages, each with a valuable poetry recording that seemed at risk of being lost to time and bitrot. These pages held poets like Jane Hirshfield, W. S. Merwin, Sharon Olds, Billy Collins, Mark Doty, and Kay Ryan—each reading their work that had appeared in the magazine’s pages—as well as an interesting experimental series where several contemporary poets recorded different takes on a single classic poem, selections from Dante, and more. I wanted to ensure these treasures didn’t get lost.

So, superseding my temporary obsession with the specific poet, I was pulled into a second rabbithole: I wanted to preserve this archive.

First, I thoroughly searched this dusty, archival corner of The Atlantic’s website, and catalogued everything that I could find. It totaled 489 recordings, or about 14 hours’ worth, from 1995 to 2007. I was able to convert the RealAudio files into a playable format, and track each recording’s metadata (title, author, and date) through a combination of in-file metadata and text from their respective pages. Then, the content was preserved in three ways:

Most original audio files saved to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. This makes them more likely to survive in their original format, in a place that’s authoritative and reliable for scholarly use. MP3 conversions uploaded to the Internet Archive. These were uploaded as three separate items, informed by The Atlantic’s original organization: An Audible Anthology (375 tracks), Soundings (58), and Atlantic Online (56). A stand-alone web page where you can search and play the poem readings.

Not all the recordings made it. About two dozen recordings named on The Atlantic’s pages are unavailable. Some recordings, I think, were never published: their links only appear commented-out in other pages’ source code. A few others streamed from a separate host that the Wayback Machine never captured. (A brief email exchange with The Atlantic didn’t immediately turn up anything about these missing recordings.)

The rest feels comfortingly safe for now. I did return to my Lux journey—his poem “The Moose” is also great. And you can now hear “Lucky” here.

Update, Nov. 13, 2026: A friend helped find additional recordings, which led to about 40 more, plus cleaner-sounding copies of some 1995–97 readings. The counts above are updated.