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Sawt al-Mara: Bringing an early Lebanese women’s magazine online
My grandfather’s company published Sawt al-Mara (“The Woman’s Voice”, 1945–1958). I put every available issue online, in Arabic and English.
Nov 3
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Andrew Badr
6
1
October 2026
Preserving The Atlantic’s poetry recordings
A few months ago I went into a rabbithole of reading and research on the poet Thomas Lux. He’s best known for his great poem Refrigerator, 1957, which…
Oct 30
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Andrew Badr
7
1
© 2026 Andrew Badr
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